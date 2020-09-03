SPI Closes Some Of Its Mother Lode Forest-lands Due To Extreme Wildfire Danger

Sonora, CA – Citing risks to lives and property due to extreme wildfire conditions, Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) is halting public access to its California forestlands.

SPI officials relay that the closures will go into effect on Friday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

“SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously,” shares Andrea Howell, SPI spokeswoman. “With weather conditions continuing to bring significant wildfire risk, along with fire-fighting resources already fully deployed across the state for other wildfires, we made the difficult decision to close our lands to public access and recreation.”

The closures impact all SPI owned lands in the state. Some of those in the Mother Lode include:

Tuolumne County:

Woods Ridge area near Cherry Lake

Areas upstream from Lyons Reservoir

Calaveras County:

Beaver Creek area northeast of Big Trees State Park

Areas north of White Pines in the Arnold area

Public roads on SPI forestlands will remain open, but walk-in access to its privately-owned lands will not be allowed. Click here for the company’s recreation access policies and current closure restrictions.