Crews Gaining Upper Hand On Slink Fire

Firefighter watches helicopter drop water on Slink Fire View Photos

Walker, CA — The fire behavior has slowed on the 11,000-acre Slink Fire burning in Mono County.

The earlier evacuation orders for the towns of Walker and Coleville have now been lifted and Highway 395 is back open in both directions. The fire is officially 10-percent contained, but the fire activity has moderated. The air quality improved yesterday which allowed for additional air resources to drop retardant and water on the flames. Several drops were made by VLATs (Very Large Air Tankers).

Because of the proximity to the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, the Marine Corps personnel have offered assistance. They are being utilized in several ways to support the fire camp and logistical needs. More firefighters will arrive over the coming days. Crews are anticipating it will take a couple of months to fully contain and mop up the incident.