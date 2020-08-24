Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Moc Fire Emergency Declaration

Pine Mountain Lake Airport View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors have called for a special meeting tomorrow to discuss an emergency declaration related to the Moc Fire. If the declaration is approved it will open the door to additional state and federal funding.

According to the Nationa lnteragency Fire Center (NIFC) 93 large fires have burned more than 1.8 million acres this fire season. Nearly 1.4 of these acres burned in 28 large fires in California. The California Air National Guard has been activated, specifically four Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems C-130 air tankers with a total of 87 support personnel from the 146th Airlift Wing. Two were activated in July and two activated earlier this week to assist Calfire.

Year-to-date numbers reported by the NIFC note 38,286 fires this year compared to 32,219 by this date last year with 3,590,164 acres burned this year and 3,915,907 burned to-date last year. Due to half of the past 10 years having more acres burned by this date the 10-year average is 40,525 fires with 5,081,252 acres burned.

The special Board of Supervisor meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 AM. You can watch it live on myMotherLode.com. The detailed agenda is here.