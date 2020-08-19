Salt Fire Currently Holding At 1,500 Acres

Morning Smoke Near Salt Fire View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Some containment has been gained on the 1,500 acre Salt Fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports this morning that it is now 10-percent contained. It ignited late yesterday afternoon in a remote area near the Salt Springs Reservoir. No structures are considered threatened. The fire was moving yesterday at a rapid rate in a southeast direction.

Fire crews will be on scene for an extended period. Resources from the CAL FIre Tuolumne Calaveras Unit, and firefighters from out of the area, are working to fight the blaze. Click here to view a webcam aimed in the vicinity of the fire. We’ll continue to pass along more information as it becomes available.