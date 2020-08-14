Cooling Station Opening For Weekend Heat Wave

TCPH heat warning View Photo

Sonora, CA – As the temperatures rise into the triple digits this weekend, Tuolumne County Public Health officials have issued a heat warning and offer a cool place for residents to beat the heat.

While residents can get some relief at public buildings, health officials acknowledge that with the COVID-19 pandemic hours may be reduced and some buildings may be closed, so they are opening a cooling center. It will at the Sonora Senior Center, 540 Greenley Road. The doors will open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., as it is the hottest time of the day, Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16th.

Coronavirus precautions will be in place, including symptom screening, physical distancing, and required face coverings for staff and participants. Health officials offer these safety precautions:

Check water stores, supplies of important medications and air conditioning systems in homes and businesses. If you know of neighbors or friends who might benefit from assistance during the coming hot weather, this might be a good time to check on them.

It is important to wear appropriate clothing during hot weather, especially for children. Wearing a hat and using sunscreen is a good idea if you plan to be outside.

If you are unaccustomed to working or exercising in hot weather, it is important to pace yourself, drink 16 to 32 ounces of liquids every hour if you must be active in the heat, and include some foods, juices or sports drinks to replace electrolytes (salts in the blood).

If you or someone you are with develops dizziness, headache, flushed skin, or nausea, consider heat illness (heat exhaustion). Heatstroke occurs when a person exposed to extreme heat loses the ability to maintain a normal body temperature and can lead to confusion, unconsciousness, or even death. Please consult with your healthcare provider if you find yourself or another person experiencing these physical symptoms.

If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electric system, PG&E may turn off electricity in the interest of public safety for up to five days. It is important that you are prepared if the power is off for multiple days.