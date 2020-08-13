Additional Local Candidates File Ahead Of Extended Deadline

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District, and some school boards, had candidates file ahead of yesterday’s extended deadline for the November Election.

The filing period ended last Friday, but it was extended until yesterday (Wednesday) for races in which the incumbent is not seeking re-election.

In the TUD race, where incumbent Board President Bob Rucker is not seeking re-election, the candidates who initially filed for the three open seats are incumbents Barbara Balen and Ron Kopf, former board member Jim Grinnell, and educator Lisa Murphy. Yesterday a fifth candidate qualified for the ballot, David Boatright, identified as a wastewater superintendent.

The race for two open seats on the Summerville High School Board will now be competitive, as incumbent Dennis Spisak and newcomer Ryan Wynne had filed prior to last Friday. A third candidate, Dave Atkins, also completed the paperwork earlier this week.

Other competitive races in November include Columbia Elementary, Soulsbyvlle Elementary and Sonora High School Trustee Area 1.

The Tuolumne County Supervisor races for District One and Five are also competitive, as the top-two vote getters from the March primary will face off. It is Sherri Brennan and David Goldemberg in District One and Jaron Brandon and Karl Rodefer in District Five.

Vote by mail ballots will be sent to all registered voters in the county during the first week of October.