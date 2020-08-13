Excessive Heat Warning For The Mother Lode, Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central Sierra Foothills and the Central Valley from Noon on Friday through 9 PM Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours each day. High temperatures of 95 to 115 degrees should be expected throughout the entire Mother Lode and San Joaquin Valley. The low temperatures will range from the upper sixties to low eighties.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses and heat stroke. People most vulnerable include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

This prolonged heatwave will likely extend into next week with continued high to very heat risks.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on the elderly, your relatives and your neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings posted on mymotherlode.com for updates on this situation.