Calaveras Registrar Updates November Election Special District Races

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras elections officials say nearly two dozen of the county’s special district races are still-open and candidates in 13 races will be elected outright due to no opposition.

According to Calaveras County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner, there are currently 75 candidates on the slate for the various contests.

Of the district board slots that have not yet closed are those that involve three school districts five community services district, six fire protection districts, two public utility districts, and five veterans’ districts along with a park and rec district and a sanitary district.

Turner confirms the following races remain open through this Wednesday due to the incumbents not filing:

–County Board of Education TA3

–Calaveras Unified School District TA3

–Bret Harte Union High School District

–Appaloosa Road CSD, Circle XX CSD

–Copper Cove CSD

–Lynn Park Acres CSD

–Mountain Ranch CSD

–Three Cent Flat CSD

–Calaveras Consolidated FPD

–Central FPD

–Copperopolis FPD

–Mokelumne Hill FPD

–San Andreas FPD

–West Point FPD

–Calaveras PUD

–Union PUD

–San Andreas Rec & Park

–Mokelumne Hill Sanitary

–Ebbetts Pass VMD

–Jenny Lind VMD

–Mokelumne Hill VMD

–San Andreas VMD

–West Point VMD

For the candidate list, click here.

She adds that the following will be elected in the canvass due to no opposition:

–County Board of Education TA2 (Colleen Denny-Garamendi) & TA5 (Martha “Marti” Crane)

–Calaveras Unified School District TA1 (Sherri Reusche)

–Vallecito Union School District (Susan Singleton, Thomas Eising)

–Mark Twain Health Care District (Lori L. Hack, Talibah Al-Rafiq)

–Copper Valley CSD (Darlene Long-Debaldo)

–Wallace CSD (Timothy Crews, Ken Reed)

–Altaville FPD (Don A. Warner)

–Ebbetts Pass FPD (Jon Dashner, Peter W. Neal, Michael S. Barr)

–Murphys FPD (Robert J. Bliss, Linda Marie Dreblow)

–Valley Springs PUD (Jeffrey Duke, Lucille H. Allee)

–Murphys Sanitary (Lydia Scheller, L. Bruce Miller, Steve Gonzales)

–San Andreas Sanitary (Michelle Turner, Todd G. Fischer, Erie “Done” Young)

–Angels Camp VMD (Ken Recio, Caroline Schirato)