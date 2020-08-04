Clear
California COVID-19 Cases Starting To Decline

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — After spiking over several weeks, California has started to see a modest drop in new COVID-19 cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the average weekly number of positive tests is currently 7,764, compared to 9,900 a week ago.

The seven-day rate of tests coming back positive statewide had peaked at nearly 8% in late July but has now fallen to 6.1%.

However, Newsom warned that no changes would be coming soon to business sectors which recently had to scale back operations because the state will be dealing with the virus until a vaccine or treatment is identified.

Newsom stated that his biggest concern is currently the Central Valley, which is still seeing a growing number of new cases, while most other regions of the state seem to be stabilizing.

