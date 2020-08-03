SUV Crashes Into Cold Springs Market View Photo

Cold Springs, CA — Shoppers at the Cold Springs Market east of Twain Harte had a concerning surprise on Sunday afternoon.

An SUV crashed through the building. What caused the accident is not immediately clear. Officials with the Tuolumne County Fire Department and the Strawberry Fire Department responded to the incident. Thankfully there were no injuries reported to anyone inside the building, but the driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries.

No additional information is immediately available.