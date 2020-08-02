Roadwork On Highway 4, 49, 108, 120

Caltrans work scheduled this week in Tuolumne and one area in Calaveras will delay travel for commuters.



On Highway 4 in Calaveras at Red Hill Road and Batten Road utility work on Thursday on the shoulder will slow traffic. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM. On Highway 4 at Hunt Road be aware of Drainage work Tuesday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM. On Highway 4, Monday through Friday, utility work between Lashkoff Place and Lower Moran Road will limit one lane of traffic. Expect a ten-minute delay, the work is scheduled between 6 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 49 at Vista Point at New Melones Reservoir to Old Highway 49 be aware of right shoulder work. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM. Also on Highway 49 from Gun Club Road to Mayo Road the sides of the highway will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled on Tuesday from 7 AM to 5 PM. On Highway 49 from Treat Avenue to Ressells Road expect long-term median and right shoulder work beginning to continue through August 7 from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 In Tuolumne, drainage work from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 Monday through Friday from 6:30 AM to 2:00 PM will close the left and right shoulder of the road.

At the Woods Creek Bridge and other Highway 108 bridges including Peaceful Oak in East Sonora and near the mine in Jamestown, there will be intermittent one-way traffic control for bridgework. The work is scheduled at night Monday through Friday from 8 PM to 6 AM. Work on the Stanislaus River bridge in the high country will be from 6 AM to 5 PM. Expect 10-minute delays in those areas.



On Highway 120 paving operations at night will limit traffic to one-way from Moccasin Creek Bridge to Ferretti Road at the (East Groveland/Laveroni Park) expect 10-minute delays from 7 PM to 6 AM. From the Laveroni Park to the Yosemite National Park West Boundry be aware of AC Paving from 7 AM to 6 PM. The work is scheduled Sunday night through Friday afternoon.

On Highway 120 at the South Fork Tuolumne Bridge, one-way traffic control for drainage work Monday through Friday is scheduled between 7 AM and 6 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.