Supervisor Kirk Weighs In On School Opening Plans

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog titled “Thoughts On Schools Opening” with three “soft-opening” plan proposals.

He says he worked with Taralah Jones to create a 20-21 proposed “soft-opening” plan, which incorporates four of the guidelines proposed in the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools planning guide. Kirk writes, “We need our kids back in school, not just for the sake of their mental health and wellbeing, but for the sake of the working-class men and women who do not have the opportunity to work while their children are out of school.”

You can find the blog by clicking here.

Kirk’s District Three includes the greater Tuolumne and Twain Harte regions.