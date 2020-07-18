Update: Fire Along HWY 108 Near Keystone

Grass fire along HWY 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 12:20 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate has been stopped on a grass fire burning along the westbound side of the highway near Green Springs Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The fire size is an acre. Crews will remain on the scene to acheive full containment and then mop up for the next hour. All aircraft has returned to base. Althought witnesses cited that a vehicle dragging a chain sparked the blaze, CAL Fire says the cause remains under investigation.

A special thanks to our community partner Marty Miles for snapping a picture.

Original post at Noon: Keystone, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire along Highway 108 in the Keystone area. CAL Fire reports it is a grass fire burning along the westbound side of the highway near Green Springs Road. There are reports from witnesses that a vehicle was dragging a chain and sparked the blaze, but that has not been confirmed by CAL Fire. There are no further details on the fire at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 108 near Green Springs Road, Keystone area loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information