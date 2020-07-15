Update: Fire Reported Along Milton Road In Calaveras County

Milton Road smoke during reported fire July 14 2020 Alert Wildfire PGE cam screenshot View Photo

Update at 5:35 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the “Granite Fire.” It is burning in the 19000 block of Milton Road, between Milton and Eugene, near the Calaveras and Stanislaus County line and Highway 4. CAL Fire Spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that Air Attack 440 located the less than a quarter-acre vegetation fire and ground crews were able to contain it quickly.

Two ground units will remain on scene mopping up and checking for hot spots for the next couple of hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 5:05 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — If you heard the Columbia aircraft flying overhead, they and ground crews are heading to a report of a vegetation fire near the Calaveras and Stanislaus County line.

The flames are reported in 19000 block of Milton Road near Highway 4. Currently, there are no details regarding the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

