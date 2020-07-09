Update: Fire Reported Near Wilseyville Contained

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 4:30 p.m.: A vegetation fire burning south of the intersection of Shadd Road and North Bald Mountain Road west of Wilseyville in Calaveras County has been contained. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that the fire is within the boundary of the Whitten-Schadd Vegetation Management Project. There is no work going on it that area currently. Kilgore says the flames ignited in an island of vegetation within the burn scar.

The fire has been contained at a tenth of an acre in size. All aircraft and incoming resources have been called off the scene. One engine remains to mop up. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:55 p.m.: Wilseyville, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews have been called out to a report of a vegetation fire east of Wilseyville in Calaveras County.

It is reported burning along Shadd Road, south of the intersection of North Bald Mountain Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that the fire is within the boundary of the Whitten-Schadd Vegetation Management Project. Currently, there is no work going on it that area, but Kilgore says the flames ignited in an island of vegetation within the burn scar. It is a tenth of an acre in size. An update will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.