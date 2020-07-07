Tuolumne County Reports A Rash Of Felony Arrests Around The Fourth

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials say jail bookings were brisk approaching and over the July Fourth holiday weekend, sharing details.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin reports that on Saturday afternoon, a patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle on Mono Way in Sonora for equipment and registration violations. The driver, 42-year-old James Davis Jr. of Modesto, showed obvious signs of being under the influence of drugs and was arrested following a series of field tests.

The sergeant located an unloaded “Zip Gun” in one of the suspect’s pockets, which a records check determined that as a felon he was prohibited from owning. Davis was additionally charged for committing a felony while out on bail.

Sandelin shares that during a chainsaw theft reported at the Aladdin Motor Inn last Wednesday, employees noticed a storage shed on the property had been broken into and a chain saw had been stolen out of it, which led to a review of video surveillance. It resulted in the arrest on Saturday of 25-year-old Jared Mobley of Columbia on a burglary charge.

Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a male called dispatch from the 9000-block of Priest Coulterville Road in Big Oak Flat, stating he had been battered by his significant other, 47-year-old Keelie Michelle Anderson of Coulterville and suffered minor facial injuries as result. Anderson, located a neighboring property, was taken into custody. During a search of her belongings, deputies found three baggies of methamphetamine totaling over 20 grams, which resulted in charges of inflicting corporal injury and possession of meth for sale.

Deputies also responded to a residence in Columbia for a reported disturbance. The reporting victim alleged her ex, 31-year-old Jacob Flood of Jamestown, who had burglarized her residence earlier in the day had returned and was trying to force his way into the residence.

A sergeant arrived and met with the victim while another deputy met with Flood. The victim alleged Flood, who never lived at the residence, broke in earlier in the day and stole several items while the victim was not there. When Flood tried to enter the home later and was prevented by the victim, he allegedly threatened to harm the victim, so in addition to the burglary charge, he was booked for making criminal threats.

A traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations resulted in two arrests Thursday night. The driver, 28-year-old Austin Lee of Sonora, had a confirmed felony warrant for his arrest. As the passenger and owner of the vehicle, 28-year-old Marilyn Martino of Sonora was on searchable probation, a search ensued during which several drug items of drug paraphernalia were located on the floorboard. Inside her purse, a deputy located nearly 100 prescription narcotic pills for which she did not have a prescription.

She is now facing charges of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. Lee was arrested for his felony warrant and for also having paraphernalia.