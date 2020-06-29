Pass Fire Burns Over 2,100 Acres In Merced County

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Merced County, CA — A fire ignited yesterday morning in Merced County and it grew in size throughout the day.

The Pass Fire is located off Highway 152 near Dinosaur Point Road in the Pacheco Pass area. CAL Fire reports that It is up to 2,192 acres and it is 50-percent contained. No structures are considered threatened and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Resources from surrounding counties were dispatched to the incident.

It ignited during the 11 o’clock hour yesterday morning and has been putting off some heavy smoke nearby. The area is west of Los Banos.