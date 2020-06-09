Sunny
69.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

90% Containment On Hunters Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Logo

CAL Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — The official acreage of the Hunters Fire in Mariposa County has been reduced thanks to better mapping.

The fire along Hunters Valley Road near Detwiler Road is now 85 acres and 90-percent contained. All earlier mandatory evacuations and road closures have now been lifted as crews have gained an upper hand on the fire. What ignited the blaze, late Sunday afternoon, is under investigation. Air resources had earlier responded from the Columbia Air Attack Base.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     