90% Containment On Hunters Fire

Mariposa County, CA — The official acreage of the Hunters Fire in Mariposa County has been reduced thanks to better mapping.

The fire along Hunters Valley Road near Detwiler Road is now 85 acres and 90-percent contained. All earlier mandatory evacuations and road closures have now been lifted as crews have gained an upper hand on the fire. What ignited the blaze, late Sunday afternoon, is under investigation. Air resources had earlier responded from the Columbia Air Attack Base.