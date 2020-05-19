Przybyla Highlights Answers From Business Webinar

Sonora, CA — Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance shares four important updates related to businesses and the coronavirus. First the Small Business Association released a Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness form, he also released notes from the Business Webinar. Cole’s highlights and 4 takeaways are in the new myMotherLode.com blog that you can find by clicking here.

Many local businesses have been hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The webinar features Dr. Liza Ortiz, the county’s interim health officer clarifying topics like wearing masks, screening and serving people at restaurants, what businesses are open and most importantly directing the public to various websites with all the detailed information including Tuolumne County’s page here. Other topics addressed by Cole include things like the guidelines for Youth Programs and Camps, and the importance of the State’s Industry Guidance here.

Przybyla’s blog also includes a link to view video of the webinar.