Some Phoenix Lake PG&E Customers In The Dark

PGE Outage May 18 2020 266 in Phoenix Lake Area View Photos

Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting 266 customers without power following a mid-afternoon storm.

The weather incident, which occurred early in the 3 p.m. hour, brought a brief bout of thunder and lightning accompanied by heavy rain and hail. Callers into the Clarke Broadcasting NewsCenter reported hearing a loud boom before losing their electricity. PG&E has not confirmed a cause as crews are still being dispatched. The estimated restoration time is 6:15 this evening at this time.

The specific area includes from south-to-north, most of Paseo de las Robles up from Danata Way. While Montgomery Road is not part of the outage area, it is affecting those located east of it to Allenby Street and Drive (see detail map by clicking into the image box slideshow).

As reported here, The National Weather Service has a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada through this evening. The Winter Storm Warning issued for the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.