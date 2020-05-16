Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snowing on Highway 88 View Photo

A late season Pacific storm will bring periods of moderate snow amounts and strong wind to the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada from Sunday night into early next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet, from 6 PM Sunday through 4 PM Tuesday.

The total snow accumulations above 7,000 feet will range from two inches to one foot of snow.

The winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

There is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Travel over the mountain passes is expected to be difficult during this Warning and should be avoided. If you must travel above 6,500 feet, keep tire chains or cables, an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Campers and hikers in these areas should be prepared for wintry conditions.