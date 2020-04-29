White Pines Among First To Open Under New Calaveras COVID-19 Order

White Pines Lake CCWD Photo by Joel Metzger View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A local water district has not wasted any time to reopen some recreational facilities after Calaveras Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita amended the county’s public health order.

As reported here, the doctor clarified how local residents may now access exercise and recreational opportunities within limits, including up to four non-household members as long as they maintain social distancing. The amended order provided additional rules for golf courses and golfers.

Wednesday afternoon, Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) announced it is reopening some portions of White Pines Park, adjacent to the town of Arnold off of Blagen Road, per the doctor’s updated guidelines.

In keeping with the revised rules, at this time activities are restricted to county residents. Groups of no more than four individuals who do not share the same household may access the area but must maintain six feet of distance at all times.

While some activities and amenities remain closed, the following is now allowed at White Pines Park: walking, hiking, and bicycling on roads, trails, and parks; fishing and recreational use of non-commercial, privately owned non-motorized watercraft; equestrian activities; and disc golf, using portable baskets

CCWD officials specifically note that per the order, the park’s popular playground equipment and play structures will remain off limits and closed for the time being.

The district owns the lake, which supplies some of its water supplies, and a band of surrounding land, leases portions of the lakeshore to various community organizations. It is maintained by the nonprofit White Pines Park Committee.