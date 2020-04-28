Update: Structure Fire In Tuolumne County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 1:15 p.m.: Firefighters have contained what was initially reported as a structure fire in Tuolumne. CAL Fire reports it was contained to a chair in the kitchen of the home on the 19500 block of Cherokee Road. The flames did not spread to any other rooms. It remains unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started. What sparked is under investigation.

Original post at 12:40 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA — There is a report of a structure fire in Tuolumne. It is in the 19500 block of Cherokee Road near Ruby Road. It reportedly originated in a kitchen area. CAL Fire reports the flames have not spread to any other rooms in the home or nearby vegetation outside. Crews remain working on containment at this time.

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started. We will have an update when more information comes into the newsroom.