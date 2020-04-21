Update: Power Outage In Tuolumne County South Of HWY 108

Power outage between Soulsbyville and Twain Harte View Photo

Update at 2:20 p.m.: PG&E has assigned a 3 p.m. estimated repair time for a power outage impacting 38 customers in Tuolumne County. Further details can be viewed below.

Original post at 1:35 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – PG&E is reporting that nearly 40 customer’s lights went out this morning.

Those impacted by the power outage are south of Highway 108 between Soulsbyville and Twain Harte. The outage runs along Maranatha and Wetumka roads. The power went out just after 11:30 a.m. for 38 customers.

The utility relays that a crew is on the scene and investigating a cause for the outage. No repair time is given.