Update: Motorcycle Crash On HWY 4

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 11:25 p.m.: Tragically, the CHP is reporting a 55-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 4 near Pool Station Road, which is between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The roadway is down to one-way traffic with officers directing motorists. There are no additional details as to was caused the collision or how many people were involved. An update will be provided when additional information comes into the news center.

Angels Camp, CA – First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway in Calaveras County where CPR is currently in progress.

The wreck happened near Pool Station Road just before 11 a.m. The CHP reports that an air ambulance has been called to the scene to land near Appaloosa Road. While the wreckage is not blocking the roadway, officers are directing traffic due to emergency personnel and equipment along the roadway. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 4 east of Pool Station Road, Angels Camp, Ca loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information