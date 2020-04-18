Fire Crews Working On Structure Fire in Burson Area

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Burson, CA – Fire crews are working a house fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County this morning.

The flames broke out just after 8 a.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Amos Lane off Pettinger Road, between highways 12 and 26. When firefighters arrived part of the structure was on fire. Cal Fire dispatch relays the fire began on the “exterior” of the house. They relay that crews have “good knockdown on the blaze,’ but are not calling it contained just yet.

Several occupants inside the home were able to escape the flames without any injuries being reported. Crews will remain on the scene working on full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.