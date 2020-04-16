Tele-Town Hall For COVID-19 Small Business Concerns

Insurance Commissioner Ricard Lara speaks in Sonora View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Get an opportunity to get information and address concerns pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses.

With many businesses experiencing tremendous economic loss during this emergency, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara wants to hear from small business owners and release useful information regarding insurance protection. Lara is holding a Tele-Town Hall on Friday, April 17th at 10:00 a.m.

Not only will insurance issues be addressed by the commissioner will be joined by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), and the advocacy group Small Business Majority, whose coronavirus impact report can be found here.) The discussion will center around current coverage options and a path forward as the pandemic subsides. Lara notes that the panelists will not be able to respond individually to every submitted question during the call.

The commissioner’s office supplied this sample of questions that will be covered:

What is the federal government and State of California doing to assist small businesses and their workers?

What is the role of the Department of Insurance in regulating insurance companies during this current emergency?

What are my options if I do not have coverage for business losses due to the COVID-19 virus?

To take part in the call RSVP via email to crb@insurance.ca.gov. A call-in number will be emailed in advance of the event.

All businesses are encouraged by the Department of Insurance to contact their agent, broker, or insurance company to learn what coverage applies to their individual insurance policies. Questions regarding claims or insurance company complaints can be made to the department by calling (800) 927-4357 or click here. For answers to frequently asked questions, click here.