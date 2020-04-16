Mostly sunny
Borgeas Appointed To Pandemic Response Committee

By B.J. Hansen
Senator Andreas Borgeas

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas is joining a bipartisan committee focused on California’s pandemic emergency response and future preparedness.

The committee is comprised of 11 senators who will review the positives and negatives of the state’s response to the COVID-19 health pandemic.

“We want to make sure that we properly evaluate lessons we are learning from this still evolving event as well as ensure the state of California is prepared for future pandemic emergencies,” said Senator Borgeas. “The Legislature took decisive action to ensure that California was well-equipped to flatten the COVID-19 curve. I am honored to represent the Central Valley, mountain and foothill communities as a member of this committee to ensure that we are dedicating resources to our most vulnerable areas.”

In addition to reviewing the handling of the current pandemic, it will make recommendations on ways to address future health emergencies.

