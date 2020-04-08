Calaveras Correctional Officer Charged With Domestic Violence Crimes

Calaveras County Jail View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Calaveras County Corrections Officer has been charged with domestic violence crimes and relieved from duty.

The incident happened last year but was only brought to the sheriff’s office attention on March 6th of this year. Sheriff’s officials relay the victim claims the crime was committed while the officer was off duty in 2019. However, no specific details of the alleged crime were released by the sheriff’s office.

The case was immediately turned over to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest issues state sheriff’s officials. A short while later, the D.A.’s office notified the sheriff’s office that criminal charges were being brought against the corrections officer. The exact charges were not identified. That officer was “immediately placed on administrative leave and is no longer working at the Calaveras County Jail.

With the D. A.’s office overseeing the investigation, sheriff’s officials advise, “In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the sheriff’s office will have no further comments on this case at this time.” They directed all additional inquiries to the D.A.’s office. Clarke Broadcasting contacted that office but have yet to receive a response.