Additional Roads Closed In Stanislaus National Forest To Reduce Gatherings

Sonora, CA — Some popular roads are now closed in the Stanislaus National Forest to help promote social distancing and to stay in line with local health directives.

In addition to seasonal roads already closed, the Forest Service is now closing Buchanan Mine Road, Cottonwood Road, Cherry Lake Road, Lumsden Road, Candy Rock Road, Beardsley Road and Highway 108 Snowpark.

The order runs through April 30.

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken says, “We realize how important the Stanislaus National Forest is to public, but to protect our visitors, employees and our local communities, we must take steps to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection. Typically, the forest and local counties welcome visitors, as tourism is the economic driver for the local area. With COVID-19, however, we join our local partners in their concern regarding the potential for a large outbreak of COVID-19 and our ability to successfully respond as rural communities.”

Designated recreation sites were earlier closed in the Stanislaus National Forest, but trails still remain open. Wilderness permits required for overnight camping are not being issued at this time.