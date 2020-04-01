Newsom Anticipates School Closures To Continue Longer

Governor Gavin Newsom live address 4-1-2020 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many school districts locally and across California are holding out hope that students will be able to return to the classroom before the end of the school year, but Governor Gavin Newsom is skeptical it will happen.

In a live address today, Newsom relayed that he anticipates the peak number of coronavirus cases to occur in Mid-May, which would make it challenging. He went on to state, “It seems, I think, self-evident that we should not prepare to bring our children back into the school setting.”

Newsom encourages school districts to continue working to bring more curriculum and teaching options online so that students can remain in their homes and receive an education.