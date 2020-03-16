Tuolumne County Supervisors To Vote On COVID-19 Response Items

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will discuss three separate items at Tuesday’s meeting in response to COVID-19.

Two of which are related to declaring a local state of emergency due to the threats of COVID-19. The other item is a presentation about the current response and actions.

Tuolumne County is currently operating most all of its government services, and all of the offices remain open other than the Tuolumne County Museum. For example, the main government office, libraries, the building department, and other operations are running as normal.

We reported over the weekend that additional precautions are being taken for Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, including the option for board members to call in, and efforts to create social distancing for members in attendance. Click here for more information.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am and discussion related to COVID-19 will get underway at 9:30am.

As of this afternoon, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.