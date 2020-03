Fire on Old Buchanan Mine Road View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — Officials responded this morning to a fire in the 20100 block of Old Buchanan Mine Road in the Tuolumne area.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department and other agencies arrived on scene shortly after 6:30am to find a single-wide trailer fully engulfed on fire. The cause is under investigation and no injuries have been reported. The fire was contained at 6:51am. Mop-up continues.