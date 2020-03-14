Cloudy
Election Officials In Tuolumne And Calaveras Release Final Results

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Voter turnout in Tuolumne County during the primary election was 65.56-percent and in Calaveras County it was 63.93-percent.

When the final tallies were released late yesterday there were no big changes in the results.

For example, in the District Five Supervisor race, Jaron Brandon finished with 49.05-percent and Karl Rodefer 34.39-percent. In District One, David Goldemberg had 48.24-percent and Sherri Brennan had 37.83-percent. Both of those races will move onto a November runoff election.

In Calaveras County, in the District Five Supervisor race, Amanda Folendorf is the winner with 53.97-percent of the vote and Dennis Mills had 46.03-percent.

