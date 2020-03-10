Fatal Remote Solo Crash Victim ID’d

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Coroner’s officials have released the identity of a local woman who perished in a tragic ATV crash.

The deceased is Toni Marie Smithson, a 54-year-old Glencoe resident, who was traveling solo in a remote Glencoe area last Thursday.

As reported here, on Monday, Calaveras County San Andreas Unit CHP officials released an accident report stating that a female rider died after overturning a 2003 Can-Am-Commander all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) on an unimproved dirt pathway near Three-Cent Road.

Although they determined that the collision occurred sometime Thursday, she was not located until Saturday afternoon by a property owner who came across the incident scene. The CHP stated an unsafe turn made along the path caused the ATV to roll over and land on the driver, who had partially ejected and was not using a seatbelt or wearing a helmet.

According to the autopsy report, Smithson passed away within minutes due to multiple traumatic injuries. The CHP reported pending toxicology results it was undetermined as to whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors.