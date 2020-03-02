Supervisors To Discuss PSPS Funding

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss a list of items at Tuesday’s meeting, including how to spend $364,000 in state funding received in response to PG&E’s planned power outages.

The one-time state funding can be used for things like purchasing generators, improving emergency communications, and educating the public on ways to prepare.

During two of the three planned power outages last year the county was forced to relocate some staff to the administrative building, and the EOC Center on Striker Court, because they both had emergency generators.

County staff is recommending that the supervisors use the new money to purchase generators for the AN Francisco Building and the Tuolumne County Animal Shelter Building. The remaining money, $54,000, would then be allocated to special districts in the county for related PSPS projects.

Also on Tuesday there will be a presentation on the county’s roadside vegetation management program and a vote on renewing the local state of emergency declaration in place for high fire risk.

The meeting starts at 9am.