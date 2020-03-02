Sunny
Angels Camp Will Consider Appointing New Planning Commissioner

By B.J. Hansen
Downtown Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp City Council will interview a candidate tomorrow interested in filling a seat on the planning commission.

Jessica Johnson was appointed to the commission in July of 2018 but was recently hired as a city employee, forcing her to exit the seat. The open term is through June 30, 2021. Only one person submitted an application, Kristopher M. Klerk, and the council will interview him as part of tomorrow’s open session meeting.

In addition, the council will hear a presentation from Destination Angels Camp and CAL-Waste about the replacement of trash receptacles in the city, and vote on appointing a council member to serve as the city clerk pro tempore. The meeting begins Tuesday at 5pm at the Angels Camp Fire House on Vallecito Road.

