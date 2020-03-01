Roadwork On Highway 108 And 49 and More Local Highways

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

At night on Highway 108 in East Sonora, work on the Peaceful Oak Road bridge by Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-way and delay traffic ten-minutes. The work is scheduled to begin Sunday night and each night of the week between 8pm and 6am.

Also as the weather in the high country allows, on Highway 108 from Sugar Pine Road to Lyons Dam Road a shoulder closure will allow cleanup and drainage inspection Monday through Friday from 8:15am to 3:15pm. Further up HWY 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road slope repair and clearing from Monday through Saturday will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled between 7am and 7pm.

On Highway 120 beyond Rainbow Pool for ten miles from the fire station to the Saw Mill Mountain Area drainage work will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm.

Shoulder work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Moran Road Monday through Friday will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

On Highway 4 at the Angels Creek Bridge one-way traffic control for core drilling will delay traffic 10-minutes. The work is scheduled on Wednesday between 8am and 5pm.

On Highway 49 Monday through Friday drainage work from Bear Valley Road to Hwy 120 will close both the left and right shoulder areas from 8am to 3pm. Near Tuttletown on Monday and Tuesday on Hwy 49 from Rawhide Road to Von Kleiben Road one-way traffic control for shoulder work will delay traffic for an estimated 10-minutes. On Wednesday only at the Calaveras/Amador County Line core drilling will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from 8am to 5pm.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras country four areas of utility work and core drilling will impact traffic. Monday at Mongomery Drive and one mile east one-way traffic control will cause ten-minute delays from 7am to 5pm. Wednesday and Thursday at Vista Del Lago the right and left shoulders will be closed, so be aware of that utility work from 7am to 5pm. Also on Thursday only at the South and North Fork Mokelumne River Bridges core drilling will delay traffic between 8am and 5pm. Expect 10-minute delays.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.