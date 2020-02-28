Local Resident Releases Her First Novel

Tuolumne County resident Edie Cay has released her debut novel, LADY’S REVENGE.

Cay was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Later this year, there will be a follow-up romance, THE BOXER AND BLACKSMITH.

These are the first two in her Regency Pugilist Romance series, using the history of women’s boxing, set in 1816 London.

Cay graduated with a dual Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and in Music from California State University Hayward. She also received an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Currently, Cay is a member of the Paper Lantern Writers, which is a collective of Historical Fiction Authors who write stories using the context of history. Cay also belongs to the Historical Novel Society, where she reviews books for the Historical Novel Review and is a member of the Romance Writers of America and The Beau Monde.

There will be a few regional meet-and-greet opportunities with Cay over the next couple of weeks.

On Saturday February 29th, there will be a Leap Day Afternoon Tea at Here’s the Scoop in downtown Jamestown. Porcelain was difficult to come by in Colonial America, so people would bring their own teacups while visiting others. The same concept will be applied at this event. Bring your own teacup and join Cay anytime from 11 AM to 3 PM. There will be tea and snacks.

Cay will also be at Sierra Cellars in Twain Harte on Friday March 6th, from 5 to 7 PM. There will be a reading, along with wine and some historical trivia. And on Saturday March 7th, Cay will be at Barnes and Noble in Modesto from 2 to 4 PM.

LADY’S REVENGE can be found in local bookstores and will be available for purchase at any of the book signings.

