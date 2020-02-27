More Areas Of California Now Under Moderate Drought

US Drought Monitor View Photo

Sonora, CA — Two weeks ago 10-percent of California was in a state of “moderate drought” and today it is up to 23-percent.

That’s according to the US Drought Monitor. Two weeks ago the area under Moderate Drought only included parts of Tuolumne, Mono, Mariposa, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Merced counties. It has now spread into several other areas like Sacramento, San Joaquin, Butte, Mendocino, Glenn, Kern, Tehama, Alpine, Placer and Eldorado counties (yellow shows “Abnormally Dry” conditions and the orange shows “Moderate Drought”)

The US Drought Monitor reports that moderate drought indicates a strong likelihood of a longer and more intense fire season, lower reservoir levels, stressed trees and increased water temperatures.