Burning Continues Near Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Prescribed Fire Near Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photos

Arnold, CA — Smoke will continue to be visible throughout today in the area around Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

CAL Fire is conducting a fuel reduction burn in cooperation with Sierra Pacific Industries. The project is near the southern boundary of the state park and on the South Park Vegetation Management site. Burning commenced yesterday and it is expected to continue throughout today and tomorrow. Officials note that the goals of the prescribed burn are to reduce ground-level fuels to create a more fire-resilient environment and a healthier forest. Onsite resources assigned for the project include fire engines and hand crews.