Sonora High Boys Basketball Advances In Playoffs

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats boys basketball team will play at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Thursday following a big win over Calaveras High last night in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division IV playoffs.

The top-seeded Wildcats defeated 8th seeded Calaveras 52-38 at Bud Castle Gymnasium. The Wildcats will face third-seeded Liberty Ranch on Thursday at 4pm. Liberty Ranch defeated second-seeded Union Mine 62-61 last night.

