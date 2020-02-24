Prescribed Burn Slated Near Big Trees State Park

CAL Fire Prescribed Burn activities Feb 2020 View Photo

Arnold, CA – Visible smoke in the Highway 4 corridor this week may be due to burning activities.

According to CAL Fire officials, the agency in cooperation with Sierra Pacific Industries has slated a prescribed burn on the South Park Vegetation Management Plan near the southern boundary of Big Trees State Park.

The actual location of the burn area is east of Arnold and planned times for burning as conditions allow are Tuesday beginning around 9 a.m. through the day on Thursday with burning primarily being conducted during daylight hours. However, some fire activity may be visible at night and smoke may be present for several days afterward.

Officials note the goals of the prescribed burn are to reduce ground-level fuels to create a more fire-resilient environment and a healthier forest. Onsite resources assigned for the project include fire engines and hand crews.

As with all prescribed burns, CAL Fire officials ask folks to be aware of the planned activities and to not call in to report them as being a wildfire.