Extra Caution Needed Burning With Higher Temperatures In Forecast

By B.J. Hansen
Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign

Sonora, CA — Temperatures are anticipated to reach the seventies in parts of the Mother Lode by late this week, and CAL Fire is urging everyone to use extreme caution if you are going to be burning debris piles.

Spokesperson Emily Kilgore comments, “On Thursday we had an escaped debris pile that burned an unoccupied structure and two acres of vegetation in the West Point area. And this weekend we had an escaped campfire. Both instances resulted in citations being issued to the responsible party.”

Kilgore says it is important to provide clearance around any burning, have adequate water on hand, and have an adult attend to the fire until it is completely extinguished. Everyone should also refrain from burning if it is windy.

 

