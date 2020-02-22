Update: Nearly 80 PG&E Customers Waking Up With No Lights

PG&E Sonora power outage View Photo

Update at 10:40 a.m.: PG&E reports the power has been restored to the 79 customers along Peaceful Oak Road and Highway 108 in the Sonora that had been without electricity since just after eight this morning. However, the company did not cite a cause.

Update at 9:30 a.m.: PG&E has given an 11:30 a.m. repair time for 79 customers along Peaceful Oak Road and Highway 108 in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County remaining without electricity this morning. Further details on the outage are below.

Original post at 9:02 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Nearly 80 PG&E customers are without electricity in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

The lights went out just after 8 a.m. for 79 customers on both sides of Highway 108, stretching along Peaceful Oak Road and north to Ave Del Sol, including Trace and Waif Mine roads. The utility relays that the cause has not yet been determined but crews are at the site. No repair time has been given.