Mostly cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Nearly 80 PG&E Customers Waking Up With No Lights

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E Sonora power outage

PG&E Sonora power outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 10:40 a.m.: PG&E reports the power has been restored to the 79 customers along Peaceful Oak Road and Highway 108  in the Sonora that had been without electricity since just after eight this morning. However, the company did not cite a cause.

Update at 9:30 a.m.:  PG&E has given an 11:30 a.m. repair time for 79 customers along Peaceful Oak Road and Highway 108  in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County remaining without electricity this morning. Further details on the outage are below.

Original post at 9:02 a.m.: Sonora, CA — Nearly 80 PG&E customers are without electricity in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

The lights went out just after 8 a.m. for 79 customers on both sides of Highway 108, stretching along Peaceful Oak Road and north to Ave Del Sol, including Trace and Waif Mine roads. The utility relays that the cause has not yet been determined but crews are at the site. No repair time has been given.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     