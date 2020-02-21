What Are You Doing To Help Your Heart?

Mostly sunny
By Tracey Petersen
Adventist Health Sonora's Heart Walk

Sonora, CA – As walking is great for the heart and this is American Heart Month, Adventist Health Sonora wants the public to lace up their sneakers and join them for a walk today.

The hospital is promoting healthy lifestyles with its annual Heart Walk that begins at noon today. Just join staff and cardiac patients outside the hospital’s emergency entrance for a one-mile walk. The medical center is even providing healthy refreshments during the walk. Also, the first 250 participants get a free t-shirt.

Hospital officials offer this incentive for walking noting that the American Heart Association says it can have a significant impact on health by lowering the chances of heart disease. Encouraging everyone to stay active, the medical center suggests walking a mile every day to improve and maintain healthy hearts.

