Light rain
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Focus On Tuolumne County’s Budget And Ballot Measures

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sheriff Bill Pooley and Supervisor Ryan Campbell

Sheriff Bill Pooley and Supervisor Ryan Campbell

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pair of Tuolumne County government leaders will speak about the state of the budget and explain the details of a couple of tax measures going before voters.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Ryan Campbell, the Vice Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, and Bill Pooley, Tuolumne County Sheriff. Tuolumne County voters are tasked with deciding whether to approve measures P and Q, which would increase the sales and transient occupancy taxes. They’ll explain the specifics of the measures, how the funding could be spent, and who would be impacted.

Towards the end of the show, Sheriff Pooley will also give an update on the county jail construction and discuss a new Cold Case Unit the Sheriff’s Office is implementing.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     