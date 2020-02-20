Sunny
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

CAL Fire Urges Extra Caution If Debris Burning

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Debris Burn Pile

Debris Burn Pile

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a lack of rainfall in recent months, be careful if you are going to be debris burning in the Mother Lode over the coming days.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore warns, “Although burn permits are not required in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit right now, you can still be held liable if the fire escapes your control. Everyone needs to keep safety in mind.”

CAL Fire has responded to five reports of escaped debris burns over just the past two weeks.

Safety tips include making sure the pile is small and manageable, clearing the area around it of any vegetation or other flammable materials, having an adult on scene at all times, keeping a shovel and water nearby and never burning on windy days.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     