CAL Fire Urges Extra Caution If Debris Burning

Sonora, CA — With a lack of rainfall in recent months, be careful if you are going to be debris burning in the Mother Lode over the coming days.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore warns, “Although burn permits are not required in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit right now, you can still be held liable if the fire escapes your control. Everyone needs to keep safety in mind.”

CAL Fire has responded to five reports of escaped debris burns over just the past two weeks.

Safety tips include making sure the pile is small and manageable, clearing the area around it of any vegetation or other flammable materials, having an adult on scene at all times, keeping a shovel and water nearby and never burning on windy days.