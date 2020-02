Crash on Highway 49 Impacts Traffic View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP is helping clean up a crash on Highway 49 near Reynolds Ferry Road in Tuolumne County.

The crash is near the bridge over New Melones. The CHP reports that it occurred after the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer. Traffic is still getting through on Highway 49, but be prepared for a delay. A tow truck is responding to the incident.