Strategically Burning Forest Fuels Near Wilseyville

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Wilseyville, CA — There will be smoke visible today and tomorrow in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports a prescribed burn is planned on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan site. It is in the northeastern portion of Calaveras County, four miles north of Wilseyville, and in the vicinity of Winton Road, Schaads Road and Bailey Ridge Road.

Fire crews from various departments in the area will be participating in the two-day burn. It will run today and tomorrow from 10am-5pm, contingent on favorable weather conditions.

CAL Fire says the goal is to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.